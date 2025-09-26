Left Menu

Thrills and Speed: JK Tyre Racing Season 2025 Revved Up for Round 2

Round 2 of the JK Tyre Racing season heads to the iconic Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, on September 27-28. The event features the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the debut Levitas Cup, promising adrenaline-pumping action with diverse competition and a thrilling showcase of racing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:58 IST
Thrills and Speed: JK Tyre Racing Season 2025 Revved Up for Round 2
Jk Tyre racing. (Photo/Courtesy: JK Tyre) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Round 2 of the JK Tyre Racing season 2025 is accelerating into action at Coimbatore's iconic Kari Motor Speedway from September 27 to 28. The high-octane event will see competition across the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the much-anticipated Levitas Cup's premiere on the circuit's storied tarmac.

Marking its 28th year in fostering motorsport excellence, JK Tyre's flagship race weekend offers a dynamic platform for budding and professional racers. Participants across India join in for thrilling races, highlighted by the debut of the single-make Levitas Cup. The race presents Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars with seasoned and rookie drivers, offering a gripping spectacle for onlookers.

Performance upgrades, including enhanced ECUs, cold air intakes, and free-flow exhausts, transform the racing Ignis experience. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup promises exhilarating battles, especially after Bengaluru's Anish Shetty claimed top honors in Round 1. The Novice Cup also brings teenage racing prodigies into the spotlight, heralding a weekend of motorsport action.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

 India
2
Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

 United Kingdom
3
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

 India
4
Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025