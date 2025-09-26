Thrills and Speed: JK Tyre Racing Season 2025 Revved Up for Round 2

Round 2 of the JK Tyre Racing season 2025 is accelerating into action at Coimbatore's iconic Kari Motor Speedway from September 27 to 28. The high-octane event will see competition across the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the much-anticipated Levitas Cup's premiere on the circuit's storied tarmac.

Marking its 28th year in fostering motorsport excellence, JK Tyre's flagship race weekend offers a dynamic platform for budding and professional racers. Participants across India join in for thrilling races, highlighted by the debut of the single-make Levitas Cup. The race presents Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars with seasoned and rookie drivers, offering a gripping spectacle for onlookers.

Performance upgrades, including enhanced ECUs, cold air intakes, and free-flow exhausts, transform the racing Ignis experience. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup promises exhilarating battles, especially after Bengaluru's Anish Shetty claimed top honors in Round 1. The Novice Cup also brings teenage racing prodigies into the spotlight, heralding a weekend of motorsport action.