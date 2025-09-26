Liverpool's Leoni Faces Year-Long Sideline After ACL Injury

Liverpool FC's promising young defender Giovanni Leoni will be out of action for approximately a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The 18-year-old Italian joined Liverpool from Parma this offseason and made his debut recently in the English League Cup match against Southampton.

During the match, Leoni landed awkwardly on his left leg during a tackle, leading to the severe injury. Manager Arne Slot expressed sympathy, acknowledging the difficulty Leoni faces in coming to terms with such a setback so early in his career.

Until the January transfer window, Liverpool will depend on their remaining defenders. Slot mentioned that Federico Chiesa might be added to the Champions League roster to compensate for Leoni's absence.

