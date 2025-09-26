Liverpool's Leoni Faces Year-Long Sideline After ACL Injury
Giovanni Leoni, Liverpool's young defender, faces a year-long recovery after tearing his ACL during a match against Southampton. This injury leaves Liverpool short on defenders until the January transfer window. Manager Arne Slot considers adding Federico Chiesa to the Champions League squad to fill the gap.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool FC's promising young defender Giovanni Leoni will be out of action for approximately a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The 18-year-old Italian joined Liverpool from Parma this offseason and made his debut recently in the English League Cup match against Southampton.
During the match, Leoni landed awkwardly on his left leg during a tackle, leading to the severe injury. Manager Arne Slot expressed sympathy, acknowledging the difficulty Leoni faces in coming to terms with such a setback so early in his career.
Until the January transfer window, Liverpool will depend on their remaining defenders. Slot mentioned that Federico Chiesa might be added to the Champions League roster to compensate for Leoni's absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Race for Asia's Prestigious Football Awards
Legendary Midfielder Sergio Busquets Bids Farewell to Football
High-Profile Cases: The Defender Behind Utah's Most Notorious Trials
Dalian's Football Fiesta: A Fusion of Sport and Culture
Mohun Bagan's International Football Challenges Amid Safety Concerns & Domestic Strategies