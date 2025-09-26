Left Menu

Luca di Montezemolo Reflects on Formula One Legacy and the Rise of Max Verstappen

Former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo praises Max Verstappen as the top driver in Formula One, while reminiscing on his successful career documented in 'Luca: Seeing Red'. Montezemolo shares insights on Ferrari's golden era and the transformative impact of historical decisions in the motorsport world.

Luca di Montezemolo, the former head of Ferrari's Formula One team, expressed unequivocal admiration for Max Verstappen, labeling him as the top driver in the sport today. In the London premiere of the documentary 'Luca: Seeing Red', which chronicles Montezemolo's illustrious career, the 78-year-old reflected on his decisions and the drivers he admired.

Montezemolo, who left Ferrari in 2014, praised Verstappen for his control and speed, particularly in tough conditions like those seen in Baku. He did not shy away from critiquing the current state of Ferrari's lineup and management, suggesting he had a clear vision for personnel changes if he were to return.

The premiere saw figures such as Stefano Domenicali and Adrian Newey in attendance. Montezemolo reminisced about moments that shaped Ferrari's past, including his interactions with Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. He expressed optimism for the future, mentioning Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto while continuing to follow every race fervently.

