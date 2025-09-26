Left Menu

GMR Group Eyes Return of Jamaica Tallawahs to CPL

GMR Group is in advanced talks to revive Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. Previously owned by Kris Persaud, the franchise may return after a two-year hiatus. GMR's entry would expand the league. CPL's chief executive expressed optimism about negotiations reaching a positive conclusion soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:08 IST
Jamaica Tallawahs lifting Caribbean Premier League 2022 trophy (Photo/CPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move within international cricket, GMR Group is reportedly in advanced discussions to resurrect the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Best known as co-owners of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, GMR Group's potential re-entry into the CPL comes following a two-year absence of the Tallawahs, as noted by ESPNcricinfo.

Previously, the Jamaica Tallawahs—a three-time CPL champion—were under the ownership of Florida-based businessman Kris Persaud. However, due to sustainability challenges, Persaud sold the franchise back to the league and shifted focus to establishing the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The potential revival of the Tallawahs signals a significant shift, hinting at an increase in the league's fixtures.

CPL CEO Pete Russell expressed enthusiasm regarding the Tallawahs' return, emphasizing the fruitful dialogues with the Jamaican government. The GMR Group, with its extensive presence in sports through affiliations with Dubai Capitals, Seattle Orcas, and various teams across formats, remains silent on these developments, declining to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

