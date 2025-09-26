Marquinhos Joins PSG's Injury Lineup Amidst Upcoming Challenges

Paris St Germain has been hit by yet another injury setback with Marquinhos, the seasoned defender, now added to the club's growing list of sidelined players.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who has been with PSG since 2013 and amassed over 300 Ligue 1 appearances, sustained a left thigh injury ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

With Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele also recovering from injuries, PSG faces challenges as they prepare to host Auxerre in the upcoming Ligue 1 match.

(With inputs from agencies.)