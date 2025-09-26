Left Menu

Marquinhos Joins PSG's Injury Lineup Amidst Upcoming Challenges

Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos has suffered a left thigh injury, adding to the team's injury woes. His absence is expected for a few weeks. The injuries coincide with PSG's preparations for crucial matches, including a Champions League duel against Barcelona. Other players like Neves, Doue, and Dembele remain sidelined.

Paris St Germain has been hit by yet another injury setback with Marquinhos, the seasoned defender, now added to the club's growing list of sidelined players.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who has been with PSG since 2013 and amassed over 300 Ligue 1 appearances, sustained a left thigh injury ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

With Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele also recovering from injuries, PSG faces challenges as they prepare to host Auxerre in the upcoming Ligue 1 match.

