Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

In a determined show at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Yuvraj Sandhu scored a two-over 74 to become the best-placed Indian golfer following the opening round. Sandhu, along with Manav Shah, is positioned at T-31 amid intense competition at the Asian Tour event held on Friday.

Other Indian golfers, including Shiv Kapur and Rashid Khan, struggled on their first day, with positions ranging from T-66 to T-117. The projected cut stands at three-over par, adding pressure on the Indian golfers to improve in the upcoming rounds.

In the forefront, Thailand's Atiruj Winaicharoenchai leads the tournament, posting a stellar five-under 67, followed closely by Jazz Janewattananond at four-under 68. The event presents a challenging course where only eight players managed to score under par.

