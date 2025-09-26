Left Menu

England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

England's women's rugby team heads confidently into the World Cup Final against Canada, riding a world record 32-game winning streak. Despite past finals disappointments, they aim for triumph under new coach John Mitchell. Players express excitement for the game's growing influence and inspiring young fans.

26-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's women's rugby team is poised for a crucial showdown in the Women's Rugby World Cup Final against Canada this Saturday. They approach with both a formidable track record and a history of finals heartbreaks, having won 32 straight matches but losing five of six final appearances, mostly to New Zealand's Black Ferns. Their lone finals victory during this period was in 2014, against Canada.

Under new leadership from coach John Mitchell, the team is invigorated and steps confidently onto the international stage at Twickenham. As they prepare to face their rivals in front of a record 82,000 spectators, players reflect on the journey and the impact their success could have on the sport's future in England.

The squad, featuring many veterans from the 2022 final, is focused on inspiring young fans and demonstrating growth in women's rugby. Players express pride in their achievements and the potential influence on the next generation, with a world record crowd expected to witness the thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

