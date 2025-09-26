Left Menu

India A's Thrilling Run-Chase Redefines Boundaries Against Australia A

In a record-setting chase, India A, led by KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, defeated Australia A, setting a new benchmark for fourth-innings pursuits. Sudharsan, after a challenging England tour, displayed potential, alongside promising contributions from Padikkal and Jurel. Rahul's form continues to shine as India A gears up for upcoming home tests.

Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
India A, on the cusp of their home season, achieved a historic run-chase against Australia A in Lucknow, heralding a new era of cricket prowess. Anchored by the unwavering KL Rahul and potential new No. 3, Sai Sudharsan, the team overturned a daunting 412-run target, despite earlier setbacks.

Sudharsan, rejuvenated after a lackluster English tour, alongside Devdutt Padikkal, emerged as key figures in India's quest for a robust middle order. His remarkable innings, alongside a mammoth stand from Rahul, marked a significant turnaround, hinted at his burgeoning potential in international cricket.

KL Rahul, flourishing in his role bridging seasoned and young players, delivered a career-defining century. This feat now stands tall in India's A cricket history, propelling the team towards their upcoming series against the West Indies with renewed vigor and confidence.

