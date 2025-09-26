Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Ryder Cup Roars at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup kicked off at Bethpage Black with Bryson DeChambeau's impressive drive, as fans and enhanced security set the atmosphere. Despite U.S. efforts, Europe led early, with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy contributing to their team's dominance in the foursomes. The event sparked much anticipation and excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:06 IST
Epic Showdown: Ryder Cup Roars at Bethpage Black
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Ryder Cup launched into action at Bethpage Black with a spectacular drive from Bryson DeChambeau, thrilling fans who arrived well before dawn. This edition of the tournament, eagerly anticipated on U.S. soil, has been marked by heightened security, especially with President Donald Trump's attendance.

Keegan Bradley, the U.S. captain, energized the crowd before the opening shot with a colorful rallying cry. Yet, as play began, the expected enthusiastic atmosphere faltered. Europe's early lead in the foursomes subdued the American crowd, whose entry was slowed by security checks.

Despite America's previous home victories, Team Europe, featuring Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, harnessed early momentum. DeChambeau and Thomas donned the American flag, aiming for a dynamic showcase, yet faced strong opposition as the day unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

 Nepal
2
Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

 India
4
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025