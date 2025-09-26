Epic Showdown: Ryder Cup Roars at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup launched into action at Bethpage Black with a spectacular drive from Bryson DeChambeau, thrilling fans who arrived well before dawn. This edition of the tournament, eagerly anticipated on U.S. soil, has been marked by heightened security, especially with President Donald Trump's attendance.

Keegan Bradley, the U.S. captain, energized the crowd before the opening shot with a colorful rallying cry. Yet, as play began, the expected enthusiastic atmosphere faltered. Europe's early lead in the foursomes subdued the American crowd, whose entry was slowed by security checks.

Despite America's previous home victories, Team Europe, featuring Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, harnessed early momentum. DeChambeau and Thomas donned the American flag, aiming for a dynamic showcase, yet faced strong opposition as the day unfolded.

