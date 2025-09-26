India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian athletics, the country is set to host the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. The event will see over 2,000 athletes from 104 nations compete in 186 medal events.

Two-time Paralympic javelin throw world champion, Preethi Pal, is poised to lead India's 73-member contingent. The Indian team also features notable athletes such as Praveen Kumar and Dharambir Nain, all vying for top honors.

As anticipation builds, Dharambir and Preethi will carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony, marking a significant chapter in India's history of para athletics as they aim for a top finish on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)