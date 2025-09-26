Left Menu

India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

India's 73-member squad aims for glory as the World Para Athletics Championships commence in New Delhi. Led by Paralympic medalist Preethi Pal, the team hopes to surpass past performances in this prestigious event featuring over 2,000 athletes from 104 nations.

Updated: 26-09-2025 22:26 IST
Sumit Antil (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian athletics, the country is set to host the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. The event will see over 2,000 athletes from 104 nations compete in 186 medal events.

Two-time Paralympic javelin throw world champion, Preethi Pal, is poised to lead India's 73-member contingent. The Indian team also features notable athletes such as Praveen Kumar and Dharambir Nain, all vying for top honors.

As anticipation builds, Dharambir and Preethi will carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony, marking a significant chapter in India's history of para athletics as they aim for a top finish on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

