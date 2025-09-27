Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

In a scintillating clash at the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka blazed through India's bowling attack with a forceful century, almost steering his team to an improbable victory. However, India's Arshdeep Singh emerged as the hero in the Super Over, seizing the match for India in a nail-biting finish.

India's path to the final was paved by stellar performances, including Abhishek Sharma's crucial half-century, which contributed to a formidable score of 202 for 5 in 20 overs. Despite Sri Lanka matching India's score, Nissanka's fiery 107 off 58 balls left the defending champions on the brink, seeking a remarkable comeback.

India's bowlers, facing fierce resistance, found solace in key moments from Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana. Yet, Nissanka and his partner Perera's 128-run partnership threatened to overturn India's plans. Ultimately, Arshdeep Singh's exceptional bowling in the Super Over sealed the victory, ensuring India's sixth consecutive win.