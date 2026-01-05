Left Menu

Ponting's Surprising Insights on Suryakumar Yadav's Form

Ricky Ponting expresses surprise over Suryakumar Yadav's form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Despite a poor run, Ponting advises Yadav to focus on scoring rather than fear getting out. The exclusion of Shubman Gill also raises eyebrows, while Axar Patel is highlighted as a key player for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:14 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav's recent form slump has left Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting baffled, particularly as the T20 World Cup approaches. Ponting advocates for Yadav to shift his mindset towards run scoring, dismissing thoughts of dismissal.

Once topping the rankings, Yadav's dismal performance in 2025 sees him with merely 218 runs from 21 matches, casting doubt for the Indian team. Despite this, Ponting encourages him to back his proven skills. The exclusion of Shubman Gill, previously a vice-captain, has further stirred surprise due to his past performances.

Ponting identifies Axar Patel as India's crucial player for the upcoming World Cup, given his consistent batting versatility and reliable spin bowling. Patel's adaptability makes him a pivotal figure for the tournament beginning February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

