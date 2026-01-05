Ricky Ponting Backs Suryakumar Yadav to Shine in T20 World Cup

In a show of support, former Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has thrown his weight behind Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, vowing that the T20 ace will rediscover his peak form ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Despite Yadav's recent struggles, where he managed just 218 runs in 19 innings last year, Ponting believes the Indian skipper still possesses the talent that made him a luminary in T20 cricket.

Ponting, reflecting on Yadav's ability, remarked on the batsman's capacity to find momentum after a cautious start, urging him to focus on scoring rather than the fear of being out. Yadav will lead India in Group A, beginning their campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)