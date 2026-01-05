Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Backs Suryakumar Yadav to Shine in T20 World Cup

Former Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expressed confidence in Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to regain his form in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Ponting advises Yadav to focus on run-scoring without fearing dismissal, emphasizing his proven ability in T20 cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:21 IST
Ricky Ponting Backs Suryakumar Yadav to Shine in T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of support, former Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has thrown his weight behind Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, vowing that the T20 ace will rediscover his peak form ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Despite Yadav's recent struggles, where he managed just 218 runs in 19 innings last year, Ponting believes the Indian skipper still possesses the talent that made him a luminary in T20 cricket.

Ponting, reflecting on Yadav's ability, remarked on the batsman's capacity to find momentum after a cautious start, urging him to focus on scoring rather than the fear of being out. Yadav will lead India in Group A, beginning their campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

 India
2
Unearthing History: Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

Unearthing History: Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

 India
3
Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

 Global
4
Kerala Accelerates Voter Inclusion Efforts

Kerala Accelerates Voter Inclusion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026