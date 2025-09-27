Left Menu

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young shines in his Ryder Cup debut, securing a win for the U.S. in his home state. In other sports, MLB reveals the Mariners' TV deal changes, and NFL expands to Brazil. President Trump receives cheers at the Ryder Cup, while other athletes face injuries and roster changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:24 IST
Cameron Young's Ryder Cup debut on Friday was a bright spot for the U.S. team, delivering a notable win in his home state of New York. Young, alongside Justin Thomas, achieved seven birdies, securing a 6&5 victory over Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Meanwhile, the sports sector witnessed various key developments. The Arizona Diamondbacks designated Nabil Crismatt for assignment and Bryce Jarvis was recalled from Triple-A Reno. The Seattle Mariners will transition their broadcasts to Major League Baseball's operations starting 2026.

In other highlights, President Donald Trump was welcomed with cheers at the Ryder Cup, and the NFL announced its plans to hold regular-season games in Rio de Janeiro from 2026, marking a significant expansion into Brazil's growing market.

