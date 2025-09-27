Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Ryder Cup as Americans Trail Upstart Europeans

At the Ryder Cup, American captain Keegan Bradley sticks with his current lineup with one tweak amid a deficit against Europe's unchanged roster. Bradley pairs Bryson DeChambeau with Cameron Young, hoping for a comeback. Despite a shaky start, confidence remains in world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's ability to rebound.

Updated: 27-09-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 09:26 IST
Despite trailing against Europe's strong roster at the Ryder Cup, American captain Keegan Bradley makes just one strategic adjustment to his lineup, hoping to overcome the deficit. Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Cameron Young, replacing Justin Thomas in a move aimed at gaining an edge.

The Americans face a tough challenge, entering Saturday's matches after falling 5 1/2-2 1/2. Bradley remains optimistic about his team's potential, particularly with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who struggled during the opening day, but expected to bounce back.

Both teams are sticking to their planned strategies, with Europe making no changes to their lineup. The pressure is on for the U.S. to stage a comeback, reminiscent of their 1999 performance, as players like Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay strive for victory.

