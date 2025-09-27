Left Menu

Europe Dominates Ryder Cup's Opening Day with Stellar Performances

On the first day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Team Europe took a commanding lead, thanks to crucial performances by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's presence, the Americans struggled, with key players like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau losing their matches.

Farmingdale | Updated: 27-09-2025 09:29 IST
  Country:
  • United States

The Ryder Cup opened with a spectacular showdown at Bethpage Black, where Team Europe surged to a significant lead. Standout performances from Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy helped Europe secure a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead, overshadowing even the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Despite efforts to rally their supporters, the American team, featuring top players such as Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, fell short. Scheffler, in particular, became the first No. 1 player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to lose both his opening day matches.

The energetic European team remained unfazed by the crowd and took advantage of every opportunity, with Tommy Fleetwood delivering clutch performances. As the tournament continues, Team USA faces a daunting three-point deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

