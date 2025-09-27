BSF's Wular Run Marathon: A Step Towards Environmental Awareness and Unity

The Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier has announced the "Save Wular Run with Borderman" marathon, scheduled to take place on October 12, 2025. This event is part of the BSF's broader initiative to increase environmental awareness and to strengthen ties with local communities.

The T-shirt unveiling ceremony took place at Hangul Officer's Institute, BSF Frontier HQ Humhama, in the presence of distinguished officials, including Satish S Khandare, IPS, ADG, HQ Spl DG (WC) Chandigarh, and others. The marathon offers three distance categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km, inviting both male and female participants from across India.

With free registration already open, the event aims to spotlight local talent by integrating the 'Khelo India scheme' administered by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for further training opportunities. The marathon stands as a testament to BSF's effort in preserving the Wular Lake while promoting unity, sportsmanship, and tourism.

The BSF has also expanded its dog squad teams with 150 Indian breed dogs, drawing inspiration from a 'Mann Ki Baat' episode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative underscores their commitment to leveraging local resources for national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)