Umpiring Controversy Overshadows India's Thrilling Super Over Victory Against Sri Lanka

A contentious umpiring decision marked India's victory over Sri Lanka in a Super Over during the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka was declared not out post a run-out confusion. Despite the controversy, India emerged victorious, remaining unbeaten as Sri Lanka exited the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:29 IST
Dasun Shanaka. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Confusion erupted during India's Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka when Dasun Shanaka was ruled not out despite appearing run-out by Sanju Samson in the Super Over, according to ESPNcricinfo. The controversy arose as Shanaka left his crease after missing a yorker from Arshdeep Singh, leading to simultaneous actions: a caught-behind appeal and Samson's direct hit at the stumps.

Initially, Shanaka was signalled out caught behind, prompting him to consult the third umpire, Masudur Rahman. Replays revealed no bat contact, overturning the caught-behind decision. However, the timing of the caught-behind dismissal coincided with Sanju Samson's throw, causing uncertainty over the run-out call.

ESPNcricinfo notes that MCC's law deems the ball dead at the point of the dismissal-causing incident—here, the caught-behind appeal. Thus, the ball was declared dead for the run-out attempt. Despite the chaos, India captain Suryakumar Yadav's inquiries, and Shanaka's non-dismissal, India defeated Sri Lanka in a Super Over after a nail-biting finish, advancing to the final. Conversely, Sri Lanka exited winless from the Super Four, despite entering undefeated.

