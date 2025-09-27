Left Menu

Swiatek Makes WTA History at China Open

Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the China Open, making history by registering 25+ WTA-1000 wins for three straight seasons. After winning the Korea Open, Swiatek continues her dominance with six Grand Slam titles to her name. The tournament runs alongside an ATP 500 event in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Iga Swiatek cemented her status in women's tennis by defeating Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday, securing a spot in the third round of the China Open. The victory allowed Swiatek to set a new benchmark on the WTA Tour, becoming the first athlete to record 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive seasons.

Swiatek's commanding performance comes fresh off her triumph at the Korea Open, adding to her impressive collection of six Grand Slam singles titles, including four French Opens and one U.S. Open. As the top seed, Swiatek is demonstrating her prowess on the global stage once again.

The China Open runs concurrently with an ATP 500 event, featuring notable players like Jannik Sinner. Sinner, a recent U.S. Open finalist, showed his skill by breezing through his first-round match against Marin Cilic and was set to face Terence Atmane for a quarterfinal berth.

