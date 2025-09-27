Left Menu

European Dominance and U.S. Troubles Mark Ryder Cup's Electric Start

The Ryder Cup weekend kicks off with Europe taking a commanding lead over the U.S. team, despite efforts from American players like Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau. Highlights include impressive performances in the NWSL and MLB, with Shohei Ohtani topping jersey sales for the third consecutive year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:30 IST
European Dominance and U.S. Troubles Mark Ryder Cup's Electric Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ryder Cup began dramatically on Friday, with Europe seizing a 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 lead over the U.S. team at Bethpage Black in New York. The American squad, despite strong efforts from home-state hero Cameron Young, struggled to gain ground against an impressive European side.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Current of the NWSL extended their unbeaten streak to an impressive 15 games following a decisive 4-1 victory over the Chicago Stars. Highlights included contributions from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga, while the NFL revealed plans to expand internationally with future games in Rio de Janeiro.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers maintained his status as a fan favorite, securing the top spot in jersey sales for the third year running. Amid these developments, Panthers' captain Aleksander Barkov underwent knee surgery, and NFL quarterback Brock Purdy made a return to action.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
2
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India
3
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Unveils Diwali Gift for Rajputana Rifles: New Foot Over Bridge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Unveils Diwali Gift for Rajputana Rifles: N...

 India
4
INSCO Completes Strategic Acquisition of HNGIL, Eyes Industrial Revival

INSCO Completes Strategic Acquisition of HNGIL, Eyes Industrial Revival

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025