European Dominance and U.S. Troubles Mark Ryder Cup's Electric Start

The Ryder Cup began dramatically on Friday, with Europe seizing a 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 lead over the U.S. team at Bethpage Black in New York. The American squad, despite strong efforts from home-state hero Cameron Young, struggled to gain ground against an impressive European side.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Current of the NWSL extended their unbeaten streak to an impressive 15 games following a decisive 4-1 victory over the Chicago Stars. Highlights included contributions from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga, while the NFL revealed plans to expand internationally with future games in Rio de Janeiro.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers maintained his status as a fan favorite, securing the top spot in jersey sales for the third year running. Amid these developments, Panthers' captain Aleksander Barkov underwent knee surgery, and NFL quarterback Brock Purdy made a return to action.