Indian Swimmers Prepare for Medal Glory at Asian Aquatics Championships

Two-time Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are set to lead India's quest for glory at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, which commences this Sunday. India's 40-member swimming team has been intensively preparing at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura.

The prestigious championship will see over 1,100 swimmers from 29 countries, making it a qualifying event for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan next year. India's women competitors such as Dhinidhi Desinghu and Bhavya Sachdeva are expected to put in strong performances.

Indian head coach Nihar Ameen is optimistic about the team's medal prospects, particularly highlighting the potential of Prakash, Nataraj, and Rohit B Benedicton. The events will also feature diving and artistic swimming, with 16 and 10 countries participating, respectively.