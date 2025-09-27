Impact Player Sanju Samson: A Game-Changer in India's Asia Cup Triumph

In a thrilling display of skill and precision, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was celebrated with the prestigious 'Impact Player' medal, following a pivotal innings against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup's Super Fours confrontation in Dubai. Samson's rapid 39 off just 23 deliveries reversed a draught of boundaries, steering India to a formidable 202/5, marking the tournament's first 200-plus total.

Post India's Super Over triumph, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar awarded the medal to the 30-year-old batsman, as head coach Gautam Gambhir beamed with pride. Samson, expressing heartfelt gratitude in a BCCI video, remarked, "This appreciation, though small, holds immense value. Being part of this team is an honor, and I aim to continue contributing."

Apart from his batting heroics, Samson effectuated a crucial stumping of Kusal Perera from Varun Chakravarthy's delivery, tilting momentum India's way. Heading into the historic final against Pakistan, India stands unbeaten, largely thanks to Samson's batting average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.05, hoping to claim the title with a flawless record.

