Mishra Calls Out India's Fielding Flaws Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Former cricketer Amit Mishra criticized India's fielding lapses at the Asia Cup, urging improvements before facing Pakistan. Despite downplayed concerns by players like Suryakumar Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, Mishra stressed the need for rigorous practice under challenging conditions, especially given past struggles in key matches.

Abhishek Sharma trying to take a catch (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Asia Cup showdown against Pakistan, former leg-spinner Amit Mishra voiced his concern over India's faltering fielding performance. The team has faced challenges under Dubai's lighting conditions, dropping 12 catches leading up to their game against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours.

While skipper Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy appeared unperturbed—attributing errors to game dynamics—Mishra emphasized that such mistakes require urgent attention. Chakaravarthy mentioned the "rings of fire" affecting visibility, but Mishra remained unsatisfied with this explanation, calling for serious fielding practice under the lights.

Mishra's appeal to head coach Gautam Gambhir and fielding coach T Dilip was clear: rectify the situation before it affects major games like the upcoming encounter with Pakistan. Highlighting the high stakes of T20Is, he stressed minimizing errors to ensure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

