Mary Kom's Legacy and Burglary: A Tale of Triumph and Tribulations

Olympic medalist Mary Kom has reported a burglary at her Faridabad residence, disclosing that the intruders stole a television along with other possessions. In a statement given to ANI, Kom noted that she had already informed local authorities about the theft, which occurred on September 24, according to her neighbors.

Remarkably, Kom remains India's most decorated female boxer, securing six world titles and a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Starting her illustrious career at the age of 18 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, she quickly established herself as a leading pugilist by reaching the finals in the 48kg category.

After her 2012 Olympic success, Kom took a temporary break to focus on her family, but returned spectacularly in the 2018 World Championships in Delhi, where she clinched her sixth world title. Her career further includes eight world medals, underscoring her unparalleled impact in boxing history.

