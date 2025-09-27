Left Menu

Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi's performance helped Borussia Dortmund secure a 2-0 victory over Mainz, extending their unbeaten streak. Despite missing Serhou Guirassy, Dortmund excelled with Julian Brandt assisting both goals. Adeyemi's pivotal role was further highlighted when Mainz's keeper Robin Zentner was sent off for fouling him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:40 IST
Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance
Karim Adeyemi
  • Country:
  • Germany

Karim Adeyemi once again showcased his scoring prowess, propelling Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win against Mainz and enabling the team to stay close on the heels of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund had a setback before the match with star forward Serhou Guirassy pulling out due to a leg problem. However, Julian Brandt effectively filled Guirassy's spot, orchestrating play behind the attackers.

Brandt provided the assist for Daniel Svensson in the 27th minute, turning a defense-to-offense transition after Paul Nebel's near miss for Mainz. Adeyemi sealed Dortmund's win through another counter in the 40th minute, showcasing remarkable coordination with Brandt. Mainz's woes compounded when goalie Robin Zentner was red-carded for a foul on Adeyemi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025