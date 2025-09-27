Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi once again showcased his scoring prowess, propelling Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win against Mainz and enabling the team to stay close on the heels of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund had a setback before the match with star forward Serhou Guirassy pulling out due to a leg problem. However, Julian Brandt effectively filled Guirassy's spot, orchestrating play behind the attackers.

Brandt provided the assist for Daniel Svensson in the 27th minute, turning a defense-to-offense transition after Paul Nebel's near miss for Mainz. Adeyemi sealed Dortmund's win through another counter in the 40th minute, showcasing remarkable coordination with Brandt. Mainz's woes compounded when goalie Robin Zentner was red-carded for a foul on Adeyemi.

(With inputs from agencies.)