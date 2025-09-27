Golden Glory for Railway Athletes on Opening Day

The Railway Sports Control Board's athletes achieved tremendous success on the first day of the 64th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi. The seasoned Bhairabi Roy stood out by clinching the women's triple jump gold with a 13.10m leap, marking a stellar return from injury.

RSCB's M Gowtham also earned accolades by securing gold in the men's pole vault event with a 5.10m jump. Meanwhile, the women's discus throw saw Haryana's Seema clinch gold at 55.26m, edging out RSCB's Nidhi who earned silver.

In the men's 100m semifinals, Armyman Manikanta Hoblidhar advanced with the fastest time of 10.23 seconds, equaling his own meet record. The day concluded with Prince Kumar of Police Sports Control Board winning gold in the men's 5,000m race.