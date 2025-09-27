Neck Injury Sidelines Viktor Hovland in Ryder Cup Drama

European golf star Viktor Hovland was sidelined from his Ryder Cup fourball match on Saturday after suffering a neck injury. The Norwegian, hailed for his earlier victory alongside Robert MacIntyre, was slated for a crucial match with partner Matt Fitzpatrick against the American duo of Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Following the captain's agreement protocol for emergencies, Hovland was replaced by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton, who has proven unbeatable this week alongside Spain's Jon Rahm, cinched a 3&2 win earlier in the day.

As the defending champions aiming for 14 points to secure the Cup, Team Europe entered the fourball sessions with a strong lead, standing at 8-1/2 to 3-1/2 against the hosts. Hatton's seamless integration exemplifies Europe's strategic edge amid Hovland's unexpected exit.