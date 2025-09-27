Left Menu

Neck Injury Sidelines Viktor Hovland in Ryder Cup Drama

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the Ryder Cup fourball match due to a neck injury, replaced by Tyrrell Hatton. Hovland had earlier won a foursomes match with Robert MacIntyre. Hatton partnered with Jon Rahm to maintain a strong European position against the U.S., seeking to retain the Ryder Cup.

European golf star Viktor Hovland was sidelined from his Ryder Cup fourball match on Saturday after suffering a neck injury. The Norwegian, hailed for his earlier victory alongside Robert MacIntyre, was slated for a crucial match with partner Matt Fitzpatrick against the American duo of Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Following the captain's agreement protocol for emergencies, Hovland was replaced by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton, who has proven unbeatable this week alongside Spain's Jon Rahm, cinched a 3&2 win earlier in the day.

As the defending champions aiming for 14 points to secure the Cup, Team Europe entered the fourball sessions with a strong lead, standing at 8-1/2 to 3-1/2 against the hosts. Hatton's seamless integration exemplifies Europe's strategic edge amid Hovland's unexpected exit.

