Suspensions, Signings, and Surprises: A Weekend in Sports

In a bustling weekend of sports, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve faced a one-game suspension following her conduct in a recent WNBA semifinals game against the Phoenix Mercury, league officials announced Saturday. Assistant coaches also faced penalties for separate incidents.

Kicker Jude McAtamney was promoted from the practice squad for the New York Giants as Graham Gano landed on injured reserve due to a groin strain. Additionally, linebacker Neville Hewitt also received a nod from the practice squad.

The NASCAR circuit witnessed Chase Briscoe securing his seventh pole position at Kansas Speedway, closely edging out competitor Denny Hamlin. On the international stage, Europe's golf team extended their lead in the Ryder Cup on the second day of competition.

