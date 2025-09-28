Arundhati Reddy Expected to Return for World Cup Opener After Injury Scare
Fast bowler Arundhati Reddy, who suffered an injury in a recent warm-up match, is likely to play in the World Cup opener against Sri Lanka. Despite being taken off the field in a wheelchair, reports suggest she is on track for recovery. Reddy's return is significant for India's campaign.
In a promising turn of events, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy is likely to make a comeback for India's Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on September 30, following an injury scare earlier this week. According to the International Cricket Council's official statement, Reddy successfully bowled in a warm-up match against New Zealand.
Reddy's participation in the tournament had seemed doubtful after she was injured during a match against England, where she landed awkwardly while bowling to Heather Knight. Prompt medical assistance was required on the field, after which she had to be taken away in a wheelchair.
The Indian bowler, who debuted in 2018 and played in two T20 World Cups, found herself back in the team after excelling in the 2024 Women's Premier League with Delhi Capitals. Her potential return will be a morale booster for the Indian squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
