Left Menu

Qatar Set for Intercontinental Cup Showdown

The Intercontinental Cup returns to Qatar in December for the second year, featuring top clubs like PSG and Pyramids. The playoff winners will face PSG in the final, marking an exciting conclusion to the annual tournament that began in 2024 with club champions from six FIFA confederations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:25 IST
Qatar Set for Intercontinental Cup Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar is once again set to host the final three matches of the Intercontinental Cup this December, marking its second consecutive year as the tournament's venue, FIFA announced on Sunday. The Middle-Eastern country previously hosted the concluding phase last year, where Real Madrid clinched the title.

This year's lineup for the final on December 17 includes UEFA Champions League victors Paris St Germain, who have already secured their spot. CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul are set to face the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions for a chance at a playoff. Notably, Egyptian club Pyramids has advanced to the playoff by defeating Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli.

Established in 2024, the annual tournament assembles club champions from each of FIFA's six confederations, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India
2
Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector

Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sect...

 India
3
Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

 India
4
Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025