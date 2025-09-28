Qatar Set for Intercontinental Cup Showdown

Qatar is once again set to host the final three matches of the Intercontinental Cup this December, marking its second consecutive year as the tournament's venue, FIFA announced on Sunday. The Middle-Eastern country previously hosted the concluding phase last year, where Real Madrid clinched the title.

This year's lineup for the final on December 17 includes UEFA Champions League victors Paris St Germain, who have already secured their spot. CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul are set to face the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions for a chance at a playoff. Notably, Egyptian club Pyramids has advanced to the playoff by defeating Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli.

Established in 2024, the annual tournament assembles club champions from each of FIFA's six confederations, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in Qatar.

