Cricket Rivalries Heat Up: PCB Lodges Complaints Against Indian Players Over Misconduct

The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed complaints with the International Cricket Council against India's Arshdeep Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav for behavior violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup. PCB's legal push includes alleged obscene gestures and politically charged remarks by Indian players.

Arshdeep Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has escalated tensions in the cricketing world by filing a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep, India's leading T20I wicket-taker, allegedly made an 'obscene gesture' during a match against Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai at the Asia Cup, as reported by Samaa TV. The PCB is urging the ICC to take disciplinary action before the final match between India and Pakistan.

The PCB claims that Arshdeep's conduct, after India's decisive six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash, tarnished the spirit of cricket. In a strong statement to the ICC, Pakistan's governing body for cricket demanded stringent measures to enforce compliance with the ICC's Code of Conduct. This follows prior complaints made by PCB against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav concerning his remarks after a group-stage game, where he addressed the Pahalgam incident, a politically sensitive issue for the PCB.

After India's victory, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, a move that led to complaints of politicizing cricket. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup's disciplinary issues extended beyond India's players. The ICC also penalized Pakistan's Haris Rauf for 'abusive language' during a match and issued a warning to Sahibzada Farhan for a controversial celebration deemed inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

