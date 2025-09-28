Left Menu

Pedal Power: India's Nationwide Cycling Initiative For Fitness

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports organized 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' at 5,000 locations, promoting fitness nationwide. New Delhi saw high participation with 800 cyclists. The event featured sports personalities like Salima Tete. Advocating daily fitness, the initiative highlights cycling, exercise, and a balanced diet for well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:42 IST
A visual from the weekly Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative in Delhi. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) continues its mission to promote health across the nation with its 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event, which took place in 5,000 locations nationwide, with New Delhi at the forefront hosting over 800 cyclists.

This 42nd edition of the event was organized in collaboration with multiple ministries including Women & Child Development and Health & Family Welfare, with participation from Aanganwadi and ASHA workers. The event in New Delhi was led by notable figures such as Aanganwadi worker Suman Chauhan and prominent athletes including Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan.

The drive echoes calls from athletes like Salima Tete urging citizens to integrate at least 30 minutes of physical activity into their daily lives to maintain fitness. Other personalities like mountaineer Nisha Kumari and speed skater Krish Sharma emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle to combat the effects of pollution and unhealthy diets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

