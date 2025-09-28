Mithun Manhas: From Village Roots to BCCI Presidency

Mithun Manhas, a former cricket captain of Delhi, has risen to national prominence as the 37th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following the footsteps of cricket icons like Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny. The announcement has sparked celebrations in his ancestral village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, where residents hail his achievement as a moment of regional pride.

Manhas, recognized as the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the Indian Premier League, represents a beacon of hope for young athletes in the region. The village of Dossa, his ancestral home, exudes pride as they anticipate his return. Villagers firmly believe in the potential for local talent to thrive under Manhas' leadership and seek improved infrastructural support.

Political leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and MLA Shakti Raj Parihar, joined the chorus of praise, emphasizing the importance of enhanced facilities for nurturing cricket talent in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The milestone has etched a new chapter in the region's sporting history, fueling aspirations for future cricketers.

