Left Menu

India vs. Pakistan: Tensions Rise as Asia Cup Final Commences

In the Asia Cup final, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl against Pakistan. The toss was co-conducted by Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis per PCB's request. Hardik Pandya is unavailable due to injury. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:39 IST
India vs. Pakistan: Tensions Rise as Asia Cup Final Commences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup final held on Sunday. The toss was uniquely conducted by both Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis, following a request by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the Asian Cricket Council for a neutral presenter during the prestigious clash.

Hardik Pandya, a key Indian all-rounder, will be missing the final match due to a niggle. In response, India has brought in Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube to replace Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, looking to strengthen the line-up against a consistent Pakistani team.

Pakistan, maintaining confidence in their previous performance, has retained the same eleven players from their last match. As the cricketing rivalry reignites on the field, fans eagerly await what promises to be an electrifying finale to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations Nationwide

Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations...

 India
2
Mass Prison Break: Return and Hunt for Escapees in Nepal

Mass Prison Break: Return and Hunt for Escapees in Nepal

 Nepal
3
Srihari Nataraj Shines with Double Silver at Asian Aquatics Championships

Srihari Nataraj Shines with Double Silver at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Hostage Crisis Overshadows Gaza Conflict Amid International Talks

Hostage Crisis Overshadows Gaza Conflict Amid International Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025