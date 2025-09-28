Devajit Saikia: Leading Assam's Ascendancy in Indian Cricket

In a landmark development for Indian cricket, Devajit Saikia has been elected unopposed as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This significant appointment is a cause for celebration in Assam and the North Eastern region, reflecting their growing influence in cricket administration at the national level.

Devajit Saikia's unopposed election underscores the confidence placed in him by BCCI member boards. This reiterates his stature as an effective administrator who has substantially contributed to the cricketing domain. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed its collective pride, emphasizing Saikia's pivotal role in advancing Assam's cricket landscape.

A delegation from the ACA, including key figures such as Secretary Tridib Konwar and Vice President Rajdeep Oja, visited Saikia at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to formally congratulate him. ACA President Taranga Gogoi lauded Saikia's journey, attributing his success to years of dedication and integrity towards cricket. As Saikia ushers Assam into a significant chapter in the sport's national narrative, expectations are high for a progressive impact on Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)