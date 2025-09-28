Viktor Hovland's Withdrawal from Ryder Cup Alters Europe-America Dynamics
Viktor Hovland, due to a neck injury, has pulled out of his singles match at the Ryder Cup. As a result, Europe's lead over the U.S. increases, bringing them close to victory. His match against Harris English is deemed a tie under Ryder Cup captains' agreements.
Europe's Ryder Cup hopes have been bolstered after Viktor Hovland's withdrawal due to a neck injury. The decision means they are now just 2-1/2 points away from securing the prestigious golf title at Bethpage Black this Sunday.
Hovland was scheduled to clash with America's Harris English in a crucial singles match, which had the potential to turn the tide of the competition. Instead, the match has been declared a tie.
This gives Europe a significant lead of 12-5 over the U.S. as they head into the 11 remaining singles matches, altering strategic dynamics in favor of the Europeans.
