Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

In a stunning twist at the Ryder Cup, Viktor Hovland pulled out of his singles match Sunday due to a neck injury, disrupting the European team's strategy. The golfer's MRI revealed a disc bulge, forcing a halve in his scheduled duel against Harris English and ending his week's participation.

The early lead extended Europe's advantage to 12-5, pushing them closer to the 14 1/2 points needed for outright victory. This setback for Hovland necessitated invoking the Ryder Cup's envelope rule, a rare occurrence since 1991 when the U.S. team's Steve Pate withdrew at Kiawah.

Despite the injury, Hovland expressed heartbreak at not being able to compete further. The envelope rule led U.S. captain Keegan Bradley to choose Harris English as a reserve, as Team Europe forged ahead with hopes of clinching the cup.