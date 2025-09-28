Left Menu

India Clinches Victory in Asia Cup Final

In the Asia Cup final, Pakistan was dismissed for 146 by India's dominant bowling performance. Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel were pivotal, each taking crucial wickets. Despite strong starts by Farhan and Zaman, Pakistan's innings faltered, resulting in a comprehensive win for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST
India Clinches Victory in Asia Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The eagerly awaited Asia Cup final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan concluded on Sunday, with India emerging victorious after restricting Pakistan to a modest total of 146. Wickets tumbled as Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded the bowling attack, displaying remarkable skill and precision.

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman were the only Pakistani batsmen to excel, scoring 57 and 46 runs, respectively. Despite their efforts, the remaining batting order crumbled under pressure, as the likes of Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah relentlessly claimed wickets.

In the end, it was a commanding performance by India's bowlers that secured the win, leaving Pakistan to ponder their collapse and strategize for future encounters on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Leap into the Future: Bharat Future City Set to Become Global Business Hub

Telangana's Leap into the Future: Bharat Future City Set to Become Global Bu...

 India
2
Vikas's Herculean Effort Falls Short at Para World Championships

Vikas's Herculean Effort Falls Short at Para World Championships

 India
3
Merit to Drive Seat Allocation in BMC Polls, Declares Shinde

Merit to Drive Seat Allocation in BMC Polls, Declares Shinde

 India
4
Vietnam Braces for Impact as Typhoon Bualoi Threatens Central Coast

Vietnam Braces for Impact as Typhoon Bualoi Threatens Central Coast

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025