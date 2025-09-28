Suryakumar Yadav's Struggles as India's T20I Captain Continue

Suryakumar Yadav's challenging time with the bat continues as India's T20I captain during the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Dubai's sluggish track. His batting performance has suffered since stepping into the captaincy role from the seasoned Rohit Sharma in July last year, following India's T20 World Cup victory.

Suryakumar last showcased his explosive batting prowess against Bangladesh in October 2024, marking his only fifty as captain. Despite a memorable performance in Hyderabad, his form has significantly declined, with recent struggles evident in the match against Pakistan, where he took charge as India sought to chase down a 147-run target.

The Indian skipper, struggling against Shaheen Afridi's bowling, was dismissed cheaply, reflecting his ongoing difficulties. Over the past year, Suryakumar's averages have dipped, affecting India's performance, particularly in tournaments like the T20 finals and Asia Cup, where he managed limited runs, reflecting a significant drop from his previous batting excellence.