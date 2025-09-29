Left Menu

America's Gritty Ryder Cup Rally

Despite falling short of the Ryder Cup crown, the American team's determined fight on the final day at Bethpage Black was commendable. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley drew inspiration from a historic football comeback, while facing criticism and overcoming controversy about player stipends amid an enthusiastic home crowd.

Updated: 29-09-2025 04:59 IST
The Americans may have missed securing the Ryder Cup, but their spirited comeback on the final day at Bethpage Black earned praise from U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. The team displayed determination, drawing on inspiration from their New England Patriots, amidst a challenging 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 deficit early on.

Critics had their eyes trained on Bradley, as he motivated his players with the memory of a legendary Super Bowl turnaround. As fans roared in support, the American team rallied, closing the gap to just 1-1/2 points shy of victory, although Europe managed a scarce away win at 15-13.

Facing controversy over player pay, where U.S. team members received a substantial $200,000 stipend, the unconventional support from the home crowd highlighted the players' fight. This unexpected support emphasized the fierce local pride as fans got behind the team's unwavering passion and grit.

