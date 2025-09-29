Triumphant India: Unbeaten Victory and Rs 21 Crore Reward

The Indian cricket team has been rewarded with a Rs 21 crore prize by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after their remarkable triumph in the Asia Cup. The announcement was made on the Board's social media following India's victory over Pakistan by five wickets in the Dubai final.

The BCCI's post highlighted India's unbeaten streak in the tournament, with a message that read, "Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered." Yet, the specifics of the prize money's distribution have not been disclosed, sparking curiosity among fans and stakeholders.

The Indian team dominated the tournament with a flawless record, winning all seven games. Celebratory remarks from BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla praised standout performances, including those of Tilak Verma and Kuldeep Yadav, contributing to the team's remarkable success.

(With inputs from agencies.)