Dramatic Ryder Cup: Europe's Nail-Biting Victory Over Fierce U.S. Challenge

What seemed like an assured win for Europe transformed into a thrilling Ryder Cup finale as the U.S. mounted a fierce comeback, but Europe clinched a 15-13 victory to secure golf's prestigious team prize.

Europe had excelled over two days at Long Island's Bethpage Black, needing just two points from 11 singles matches to retain the Cup. However, the resilient U.S. team forced them to fight until the end.

Europe's captain Luke Donald, overwhelmed by the tension, likened it to the toughest day of his career. With critical performances from players like Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe triumphed on foreign soil, demonstrating extraordinary camaraderie and resilience in the face of hostile conditions and pressure.