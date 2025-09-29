BCCI Rewards Unbeaten Asia Cup Champs with Rs 21 Crore
The BCCI has announced a prize of Rs 21 crore for the Indian cricket team and support staff for their unbeaten performance in the Asia Cup. The team won the final against Pakistan in Dubai. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed pride in the team via a PTI interview.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has pledged a substantial Rs 21 crore reward to the Indian cricket team and its support staff in recognition of their unbeaten performance in the recent Asia Cup tournament.
This generous award follows the team's decisive victory over Pakistan in the final held in Dubai, where they triumphed by five wickets. The BCCI's announcement underscores the exceptional achievement of the team.
"It was an extraordinary victory and a fitting moment of celebration," expressed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, marking the occasion with passionate praise for the cricketers and support staff. The organization also shared the triumphant news across its social media platforms, proclaiming the team's dominance in Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.
Devajit Saikia: Leading Assam's Ascendancy in Indian Cricket
Cricket Beyond Borders: A Dubai Stadium's Unifying Atmosphere
HDFC Bank Faces Regulatory Setback in Dubai
Solas Fiduciary Services Launches Dubai Office to Power Global Growth