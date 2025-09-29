Left Menu

BCCI Rewards Unbeaten Asia Cup Champs with Rs 21 Crore

The BCCI has announced a prize of Rs 21 crore for the Indian cricket team and support staff for their unbeaten performance in the Asia Cup. The team won the final against Pakistan in Dubai. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed pride in the team via a PTI interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has pledged a substantial Rs 21 crore reward to the Indian cricket team and its support staff in recognition of their unbeaten performance in the recent Asia Cup tournament.

This generous award follows the team's decisive victory over Pakistan in the final held in Dubai, where they triumphed by five wickets. The BCCI's announcement underscores the exceptional achievement of the team.

"It was an extraordinary victory and a fitting moment of celebration," expressed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, marking the occasion with passionate praise for the cricketers and support staff. The organization also shared the triumphant news across its social media platforms, proclaiming the team's dominance in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

