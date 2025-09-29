Asian Football Highlights: Thrilling Goals and Shocking Upsets
Kashima Antlers solidified their position in Japan’s league, while Leonardo's late goals put Shanghai Port back on top in China. Jeonbuk Motors' lead in South Korea narrowed with a draw. Al-Nassr moved ahead in Saudi Arabia as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane sealed a win.
In a display of dominance, Kashima Antlers decimated Nagoya Grampus 4-0, holding their lead over Japan's reigning champions Vissel Kobe. With early goals and a late double by Homare Tokuda, Kashima showcased their prowess.
Brazilian forward Leonardo saved the day for Shanghai Port with two last-minute goals, propelling them to the top of the Chinese Super League. Chengdu Rongcheng missed a first-half lead against Zhejiang FC, slipping to second place.
Jeonbuk Motors' advantage in the South Korean league diminished after a 1-1 draw with FC Seoul. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr claimed the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, defeating Al-Ittihad 2-0 thanks to strikes from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.