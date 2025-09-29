Asian Football Highlights: Thrilling Goals and Shocking Upsets

In a display of dominance, Kashima Antlers decimated Nagoya Grampus 4-0, holding their lead over Japan's reigning champions Vissel Kobe. With early goals and a late double by Homare Tokuda, Kashima showcased their prowess.

Brazilian forward Leonardo saved the day for Shanghai Port with two last-minute goals, propelling them to the top of the Chinese Super League. Chengdu Rongcheng missed a first-half lead against Zhejiang FC, slipping to second place.

Jeonbuk Motors' advantage in the South Korean league diminished after a 1-1 draw with FC Seoul. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr claimed the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, defeating Al-Ittihad 2-0 thanks to strikes from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.