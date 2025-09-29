Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup

The Asia Cup final witnessed diplomatic tensions reaching the cricket field as India clinched a victory against Pakistan. However, the aftermath took a surprising turn when India's cricketers refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country's interior minister.

Naqvi, humiliated on the world stage, retaliated by accusing India of undermining the spirit of cricket with their actions. He cited historical conflicts, emphasizing past defeats India suffered at Pakistan's hands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand, congratulated the Indian team, contrasting the sportsmanship displayed.

The drama continued off the field with a delayed presentation ceremony and tensions between Indian fans and Pakistani officials. Indian players, while collecting their personal accolades, did not acknowledge Naqvi. Eventually, Naqvi left with the trophy and medals, leaving India to celebrate their win in an unexpected manner.