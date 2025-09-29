Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup

The Asia Cup finale, marked by diplomatic tensions, saw India defeating Pakistan in cricket but declining the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi, who accused India of disgracing the game's spirit. The post-match presentation drew controversy, highlighting historical tensions and sparking a mixed reception from fans and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:01 IST
Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup
PCB Chief and Pak Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Asia Cup final witnessed diplomatic tensions reaching the cricket field as India clinched a victory against Pakistan. However, the aftermath took a surprising turn when India's cricketers refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country's interior minister.

Naqvi, humiliated on the world stage, retaliated by accusing India of undermining the spirit of cricket with their actions. He cited historical conflicts, emphasizing past defeats India suffered at Pakistan's hands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand, congratulated the Indian team, contrasting the sportsmanship displayed.

The drama continued off the field with a delayed presentation ceremony and tensions between Indian fans and Pakistani officials. Indian players, while collecting their personal accolades, did not acknowledge Naqvi. Eventually, Naqvi left with the trophy and medals, leaving India to celebrate their win in an unexpected manner.

TRENDING

1
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France
2
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
4
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025