Iga Swiatek's 400th Career Milestone at China Open

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek celebrated a landmark 400th career win as she marched into the fourth round of the China Open with a commanding victory over Camila Osorio. Leading the pack with 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive seasons, Swiatek's form remains unmatched.

The top-seeded Pole has added this achievement to her illustrious resume, which includes six Grand Slam singles titles, encompassing four French Opens and a U.S. Open victory. Her latest success follows a win at the Korea Open last week.

In other matches, Italy's Jannik Sinner secured his spot in the ATP 500 semifinals, setting up a clash with Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, third-ranked Alexander Zverev was scheduled to face Daniil Medvedev in a highly-anticipated quarterfinal showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)