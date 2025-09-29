India's Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed by Diplomatic Tensions

In an eventful twist to India's Asia Cup triumph, the team's refusal to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stirred considerable buzz. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, was snubbed by Indian players due to his political affiliations and past remarks against India.

Varun Chakravarthy, an Indian player, also added a layer of drama post the victory by subtly mocking Pakistan with an Instagram post. The cricketer's jest centered around a cup of tea — a nod to a historical air force incident with Abhinandan, making it clear that political tensions off-field mirrored the fierce on-field rivalry.

Despite the political undertones, India displayed remarkable prowess by toppling Pakistan three times, including a gripping five-wicket win in the final. However, the players' decision to celebrate with imaginary trophies highlighted a diplomatic schism that overshadowed their sporting achievements.