Trophy Snub: Politics Overshadows Cricket in Asia Cup Showdown

The Asia Cup final, marked by tension between India and Pakistan, saw India's refusal to accept the winner's trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi due to political tensions. Despite winning the championship, politics overshadowed the sportsmanship. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav pledged his match fee to support military forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:32 IST
The Asia Cup final, intended to showcase cricketing prowess, has instead highlighted deep-seated political tensions between India and Pakistan. The focus strayed from cricket when India refused the winner's trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, citing his anti-India remarks.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India claimed the championship with an impressive five-wicket victory, completing a flawless campaign without accepting the prize presented by Naqvi. The refusal stems from recent events escalating political discord between the nations.

Yadav announced his decision to donate his match fee to the Indian armed forces and victims of Pahalgam. Meanwhile, the BCCI plans to file a strong protest against Naqvi in the upcoming ICC meeting, condemning the handling of the trophy presentation and its underlying political implications.

