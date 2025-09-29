India Sets Sights on Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs
The All India Tennis Association has announced a five-member squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bengaluru. Top player Sahaja Yamalapalli will lead the team, with Vishal Uppal as captain and Radhika Kanitkar as coach. The team aims to qualify for the 2026 Qualifiers.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has unveiled a five-member squad, headed by top-ranked Sahaja Yamalapalli, for the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs set to take place in Bengaluru from November 14-16.
Based on rankings, the national selection panel chose Sahaja (347), Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (374), Ankita Raina (447), Riya Bhatia (499), and doubles expert Prarthana Thombare (131), with Vaidehi Chaudhari as the reserve player.
India, placed in Group G alongside Slovenia and the Netherlands, will see the winner progress to the 2026 Qualifiers, while the other teams will enter Group I next year. Vishal Uppal will serve as the team's captain with Radhika Kanitkar as the coach.
