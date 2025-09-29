Swiatek Achieves 400th Career Win, Advances at China Open

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek celebrated a significant milestone by securing her 400th career victory at the China Open. Her recent triumph came against Camila Osorio, who retired due to an injury after a dominating first set by Swiatek.

Swiatek's latest achievement solidifies her status as a formidable force in women's tennis. She registered her 25th or more win at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons with her recent victories. After clinching the Korea Open, she looks unstoppable in her journey as she prepares to face American Emma Navarro next.

The competition was fierce as Jessica Pegula saved three match points to advance, and Jannik Sinner easily moved into the ATP 500 semifinals in Beijing. Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated his prowess with a comeback in the semifinals, setting up a final clash against Taylor Fritz.